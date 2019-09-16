YUCCA VALLEY — The Trojan girls varsity tennis team leapt up to a 3-1 lead record with an 18-0 win over the Desert Hot Spring Golden Eagles Thursday.
“The team played really well,” head coach Cindy Miller said. “They are getting better each and every day.”
All four singles players swept their sets. Abby Aubuchon went 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, McKayla Henry won 6-2, 6-4, 6-0, Eden Ricketts went 6-1, 6-0 and Catherine Jones won 6-0.
Doubles juggernaut Mckenzi Monical and Rylie Rohr won 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.
The Trojans’ No. 2 doubles team, Alex Costa and Jadya Henry, continued to show their growing skill and confidence on the court, going 6-4, 6-2, 6-0.
Rachelle Henriquez and Kennia Torres won 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.
The girls will travel to Thermal to play the Desert Mirage Rams Monday and host Cathedral City Tuesday. Start times are 3:15 p.m.
