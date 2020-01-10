THERMAL — The Trojan wrestling teams had a great Thursday night at a dual-meet against Desert Mirage High School. Both the girls and boys teams brought home wins against the Rams.
Adelina Rialmo kicked off the girls competition by pinning her opponent. Teammates Genesis Rialmo and Cheyenne Halliburton followed suit by winning their matches.
“All the girls wrestled tough,” said coach Patrick Francis.
For the boys team, Spencer Carranza, Anthony Stolting, Tim Harris, Eric Vera and Jeremy Land pinned their opponents with a big win from John Cruz.
The Trojans will be back in action today at their home tournament, the Trojan War. The meet starts at 9 a.m.
