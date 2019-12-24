Lady Trojans trounce Coachella Valley

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley Lady Trojan basketball team bounced back from a tough shooting night in their previous game to smother Coachella Valley High School 68-26 Friday night in Trojan gym.
“The girls weren’t happy with the way they played Wednesday at Desert Mirage so they were determined to put a better effort in front of our home fans,” coach Jess Geeson said via email Monday.
“Coachella gave us some trouble last year when we split our two games with them, including a overtime win for us at home, but tonight we didn’t give them a chance to get off to any kind of good start.”
The Yucca girls took control of the game, jumping on Coachella to lead after the first quarter 28-0.
Junior Sara Mills paced the team with a game-high 19 points. Senior Coy Smith added 13 points and 10 rebounds while senior Makayla Geeson came off the bench to knock down four 3-point baskets for her 12 points.
Freshman Malia Ulery added eight points and seven steals while sophomore Chloe McNellie hit for seven points and passed out six assists.
The win moved the team’s Desert Valley League record to 4-0 and overall record to 10-2.
After Christmas, the squad travels to the Rancho Mirage MaxPreps Tournament December 26-30. They open the tournament against Brawley High School Dec. 26 at Palm Valley High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
JV girls rally after halftime
The Trojan junior varsity team used a big third quarter to earn a hard-fought 43-36 win over Coachella Valley.
Tied 17-17 at halftime, the Yucca girls outscored the visitors 20-1 in the third quarter, then held off a spirited Coachella rally in the fourth quarter to gain their fourth victory in as many games in Desert Valley League action.
Freshman Ashley Lowe led the team with 13 points. She was followed by sophomore Cayla Beasley with eight points and freshman Julia Castillo scored seven points. Sophomore Mia Boyd added six points and six rebounds.
The young Trojans resume play after winter break when they host Banning High School on Jan. 8. Game time is set for 3:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.