Junior golfers show what they’ve learned at WJB Classic

YUCCA VALLEY — The Hawk’s Landing Golf Club junior golfers wrapped up their season of clinics with participation in the fourth annual WJB Classic in October.
Scot McKone and Beau Fewell led the program, coaching Jacob Warden, Daniel Jones, J.P. Fewell, Jacobe Archdale, Justus Fontillas, Anya Yakimow, Kade Yakimow and Eva Tili.
The top three scorers in the six-hole individual stroke play tournament were Fewell with 29, Tili a shoestring behind at 30 and Archdale in with 32.
“With par for the six-hole loop set at 23, the kids turned in some amazing scores, and shows practice and instruction in the Hawk’s Landing twice-weekly junior clinics has its rewards,” McKone said.
The Hawk’s Landing junior golf schedule resumes in March 2020.
At the classic itself, Joshua Tree Superior Court judge Bert Swift was the net winner and Scott Melland took second. Ken Crow was the gross men’s winner, followed by Guy Wolf in second. Debbie Crone won the ladies division with Marilyn Burquette in second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.