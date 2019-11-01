Junior golfers show what they’ve learned at WJB Classic

Hawk's Landing junior golfers wrap up their season of clinics with participation in the annual WJB Classic in October. The players and coaches are, front row from left, Jacob Warden, Daniel Jones, J.P. Fewell, Jacobe Archdale and Justus Fontillas; and back row from left, coach Scot McKone, Anya Yakimow, Kade Yakimow, Eva Tili and coach Beau Fewell.