YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School Trojan soccer teams hosted Banning High School on Wednesday night. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams played close matches against their opponents but the varsity team fell 3-4.
“A few costly mistakes made the difference tonight,” said coach Jorge Rodriguez. “We controlled the pace of the game and we had a lot of chances to score, but we were not able to score more goals.”
The goals the Trojans were able to score were made by senior player Alan Campos, sophomore Landon Gradilla and junior Marcelo Noble. The loss moves the team to a 4-6 overall record and a 0-5 league record.
The junior varsity team fared better; they won 2 to 1.
Coach Adan Mendoza named freshman Zach Cardoza as player of the match with one goal scored and one assist.
“The boys came out and played the best game so far this season,” Mendoza said. “I’m very happy with the effort, hard work and dedication they have put in.”
The second goal was scored by sophomore Jesse Reyes.
The teams will have another chance to defeat banning in two weeks at an away game on Jan 29. The teams also traveled to Indio for an away game on Friday night and results from the match will be available in the Thursday edition of the Hi-Desert Star.
Catch the Trojans in their next home game on Jan. 15 against cross-Basin rivals, the Twentynine Palms Wildcats.
