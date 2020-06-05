Jeremy Johnson named new Yucca Valley High School football coach

YUCCA VALLEY — Longtime local Jeremy Johnson will be moving from his athletic director position at Twentynine Palms High School next year to take on a new role at Yucca Valley High School, leading the Trojan football team.
The former head coach of the Yucca Valley High School football team, John Stewart, announced his resignation from the program in April. He left the team after one season; he led the team to the playoffs and to the first win against Twentynine Palms High School in 15 years.
After his sudden resignation, the district quickly began recruiting for a new coach to lead the team in the upcoming season. Johnson threw his hat in the ring after the retirement of his longtime friend and coaching mentor, Ernie Martinez. He was approved by the MUSD Board of Education on Tuesday night.
Johnson has been with the Twentynine Palms High School football and athletic program since 1999. He has been a resident of Yucca Valley for more than 20 years. He is a career member of the Morongo Unified School District team and has raised his family in the Basin with his wife, Kim, a nurse at Hi-Desert Medical Center and Desert Regional.
At Twentynine Palms High School, he acted as the offensive and defensive coordinator at the varsity level while also maintaining athletic director duties. In his 16 years of coaching experience, he has been a part of 10 playoff appearances with squads that produced more than 30 all-CIF players. He was the assistant coach in the championship game in 2008, and twice coached teams that landed in the semifinals round with another two trips to the quarterfinals.
Johnson has also helped lead his teams to five league championships.
Johnson said his success comes from instilling a sense of character in every member in his programs.
“I am excited to establish a football culture that teaches character through discipline, responsibility, teamwork and leadership,” Johnson said. “Our character will not be measured by how we handle success but how we handle failure and overcome demanding obstacles such as no spring and the possibility of no summer practices. However, by setting high expectations both on and off the field and establishing a sense of pride, tradition, and loyalty, we will maintain a successful football program for years to come.”
Johnson believes that the players on his team and the school as a whole must be visible in the community.
“I would like the community to feel a sense of Trojan pride by maintaining a good relationship between the football program and local businesses, booster clubs and community organizations,” he said. “I want these athletes to have a positive impact in the community and to believe in the value of education so they go on to be successful in life.”
Johnson is confident with the talent of the Yucca Valley student-athletes and the facilities and tools available to him that he will be able to lead the program to success, winning championships.
Principal Justin Monical is excited about the opportunity to bring a coach who not only has a proven track-record of coaching success but who is also committed to the community as a whole.
“Coach Johnson is a perfect fit for Yucca Valley High School. He understands our community. He understands its student-athletes. He has a high degree of integrity and will impart that on the athletes he coaches,” Monical said. “We are a competitive bunch at YVHS. We love to play, and we love to win. We look forward to that under Coach Johnson’s leadership for generations to come.”
Coach Johnson will begin his new position by assembling his staff. He is hopeful that many of the Trojan assistant coaches of the past few years will continue to work with the program, but other interested candidates should reach out to the principal or Athletic Director Adam Wright.
Given the current restrictions with social distancing and larger gatherings in mind, Johnson intends to begin in-person, preseason training when permitted to do so following local, county and state guidelines. He will be reaching out to returning athletes in the coming days to talk about independent training and film study in preparation for their next opportunity in Trojan Stadium. New and prospective athletes interested in being part of the Trojan football family can reach Johnson at Jeremy.Johnson@morongo.k12.ca.us.
