Both YV boys teams shoot down Desert Hot Springs

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School boys basketball team hosted the Desert Hot Springs Eagles on Friday night at the Trojan gym. Both the junior varsity and varsity teams came out on top and secured a league win.
The varsity team won 58-43.
“They began the game with the lead and never gave it up,” wrote coach Matt Jennings in an email Monday.
The team’s top scorer was Braden Brimhall with 12 points and six rebounds. Elijah Roy contributed 11 points and had three steals and Anthony Olvera had 10 points.
The junior varsity team also had a big win at 66-24.
Cooper Hopton led his team in scoring with 19 points and eight steals. Both Aidan Gamboa and Kaden Bailey scored 10 points and Tua Kakalia netted eight points with seven rebounds.
After their big wins on Friday night the Trojans returned to competition on Tuesday to host the Victor Valley Jackrabbits at home. All three teams fell to the Jackrabbits.
The varsity team lost 46-95.
Elijah Roy led the team in scoring with 16 points, shooting 71 percent from the field.
Luke Yakimow contributed eight points and had three rebounds, and Noah Roy shot 7 points and had two rebounds.
The junior varsity team lost 25-57.
Demar Smith led his team at the basket with 12 points and had three steals.
Tua Kakalia shot six points with two rebounds, and Kaden Bailey contributed four points.
The frosh team lost 28-64.
Riley Ferrick topped his team with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Landon Stitt chipped in six points, had five rebounds and two steals.
Rider VanHulten shot four points and had eight rebounds.
This game finalizes the Trojan’s non-conference schedule for the season.
The teams traveled to Desert Mirage Wednesday and results from the game will be available in the Saturday edition of the Weekender. The Trojans will host Coachella Valley at home Friday.
