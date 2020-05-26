Fundraiser brings mighty haul for Moose Lodge

LANDERS — The Landers Moose Lodge No. 1788 held a poker run fundraiser starting at the Black Lava Butte recreation area Saturday, May 23, to benefit the lodge’s operating expenses and charities.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, a crowd of dirt bikes, four-wheel drives and all-terrain vehicles lined up along the Hondo Street entrance to the off-roading area.
“The turnout was huge. There were 168 entries,” said event coordinator Jeff Babcock.
“It was great there were so many. God knows we needed it,” he added.
“We’re trying to keep the lodge open without it being open. We still need to pay all the bills.”
The event brought in about $2,400 for the club.
Jeff and Nani Babcock hosted the event, Phil Wellmerling and Andrea Van Ammers ran the check-in station, the Women of the Moose Lodge provided the food and Don DeShon was the hot dog chef.
The weather was perfect for the event. It was sunny and warm and the wind never became a problem.
“In fact, the wind was nice. It was hot and there was a nice cool breeze,” said Babcock.
Bill and Karen Sellars brought their ATV, “The Maverick,” out to the event. They were guests of the Moose Saturday. “I’ve enjoyed many Moose Lodge events in the past as a guest,” said Bill.
The Sellars reside in Yuma, Arizona, but are frequent visitors to a family-owned home in Landers.
“We are very happy to be here this weekend,” added Bill. “It’s better than going to Lake Havasu. Everyone in California is going to Lake Havasu.”
The game was five-card stud with a $20 buy in. Riders received a card at sign in and one at each planned stops. The final stop at Dixie Mine Road is where the riders received their final card and had a hot dog and potato salad lunch.
The winner with four of a kind was Francesca Reese and second place was a flush of spades for Fiona Hoslet.
