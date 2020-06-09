MORONGO BASIN— Fitness facilities and gyms here are eligible to reopen as long as they strictly follow state and county guidelines.
The State Department of Public Health issued new guidance documents to gym and fitness facilities that will be allowed to reopen Friday, June 12.
Guidelines call for hand sanitizer and wipes at exercise machines, in locker rooms and at entrances and exits.
“Shaking hands, bumping fists or elbows” will be discouraged.
Just like the grocery store, gyms and fitness centers will be encouraged to have special hours for “high risk individuals.”
Most businesses opening, including gyms and fitness facilities, are part of “Stage 3” in the state’s four-stage re-opening plan.
The Americana Jiu Jitsu Collective in Yucca Valley, next to All Star Burger, will be ready to open its doors on Monday. Fitness classes will be available for all ages and all fitness levels from “tiny tigers,” 4 to 6 years old, to seniors in their 70s or older.
“We’re planning on opening on the 15th,” said owner Michael Rialmo, who opened the business in 2017.
Rialmo said they are finishing painting and floor renovations started during the shutdown and can’t wait to welcome back their customers who are “like family” to them.
During the past few months, Americana Jiu Jitsu Collective offered online Zoom classes.
“We were just trying to maintain our fitness levels,” Rialmos said.
Total Fitness 29 in Twentynine Palms has been gearing up to reopen for more than a month, said Max Burnett, a manager at Total Fitness 29.
“We’re shooting for the 12th,” Burnett said in a Monday phone interview. “We’re looking forward to Friday!”
Burnett said they are following the county’s 15-page instructions on steps they need to reopen.
“We just got the guidelines handed down to us for more specifics,” Burnett said. “The county has the final say so.”
Burnett said the Total Fitness 29 staff has been working hard since they closed to sanitize and deep clean the entire facility from top to bottom. Additional staff has been hired to maintain strict cleaning protocols.
“We did a good spring cleaning,” Burnett said. “We did have our staff working hours just for cleaning.”
Burnett said classes and workout areas will be modified to ensure social distancing and public safety. They have added about 50 sanitizer spray bottles throughout the business. Childcare and steam/sauna areas will remain closed until they can open again with state and county authorization, Burnett said.
On Total Fitness 29’s Facebook page, the business updated with posts frequently including the following post last month:
“Our members’ needs come first, which means we want them healthy and safe. Rest, or jog, easy and workout with peace of mind that the equipment is being cared for triple-cleaned daily. Can’t wait to see you all at the gym!”
On the state’s guidance for fitness facilities it says the following about face masks:
“Face coverings are strongly recommended when employees are in the vicinity of others. Workers should have face coverings available and wear them in the fitness facility, offices, or in company-owned vehicles when traveling with others. Face covering are particularly important if physical distancing cannot be maintained on the job (for example, personal trainers and staff assisting members with exercises).”
For more information: Fitness facilities https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-fitness.pdf.
