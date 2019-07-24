MORONGO VALLEY — The Morongo Valley Youth Sports League held closing ceremonies Sunday night, recognizing top softball and T-ball players who have been competing throughout the season.
The MVYSL consists of youth softball for local kids ages 5-17. Opening in May, the league had six teams competing this season: two T-ball teams and four co-ed softball teams.
Board secretary Tammy Russell announced that the winners for the season were the Grave Diggers, the Benchwarmers placed second, the Crushers took third and in fourth place were the Sharks.
One of the Grave Diggers, AJ Carlos, was awarded for hitting the most home runs — 12 — this season. Carlos’ teammate Brandon Marchioni hit eight home runs for second place.
The two T-ball teams, the Monsters and the Heavy Hitters, were also honored for their participation throughout the season.
After trophies, all-star players competed in a friendly game to finish out the season.
AJ Carlos, Ethan Rice, Brandon Marchioni, Kendra Pasos, Chaz Valeur, Chanelle Gephart, Ami Rey Smith, Danny Ramos, Evie Swalm and Kenzy Hatman from the Grave Diggers and the Sharks played for team one.
Maddie Dillon, Eddie Carrol, Maryjane Altum, Nick Dilloff , Cicilia Bulin, Dice Cole Marchioni, Christian Hodges, Ashlynd Adams, Evelyn Czech and Terra Czech from the Benchwarmers and the Crushers competed for team two.
Russell said that, while the youth softball program has ended for the year, the MVYSL is planning to add new programs including an adult softball league.
“Currently the plans are tentative but we’re hoping to start the season early September,” Russell said. “Also, we have future plans of adding flag football to the sports league as well.”
The board is planning a public meeting to announce new additions to the league in August. Russell said to keep an eye on the Morongo Valley Sports League Facebook page for updates on the date and location for that meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.