Trojan cross county fires up at meet

BEAUMONT — The Trojan cross country team dominated at an away meet in Beaumont Saturday. They set two new team time course records and two new individual school course records with 13 personal best times at the Beaumont Invitational.
Both boys and girls teams placed third out of 10 teams. The boys had a combined time of 81:56, 1:10 faster then their previous team time course record, and the girls were 1:41:35, 1:21 faster then their previous team time course record.
For the girls, Emma Mills continues to burn it up early on, disintegrating her own course record by 19 seconds, said head coach Jay Stepp. She placed fifth out of 60 runners, covering the three miles in 18:30.
Sophomore Cadence Youngman hammered out the second fastest time for the girls team, running a new personal record of 18:38. Sara Mills ran 19:49, a new personal record and Cynthia Angeles finished the course in 21:28.
On the boys side, Elijah Ocegueda scorched the course in 15:12, breaking the course record by 15 seconds and beating his personal record. Elijah placed second out of 64 runners.
Andy Tamoya ran to a sixth-place finish in 16:01. Marcelo Noble followed him with a time of 16:34, a new personal record. Alan Campos was next in at 16:49, a new personal record, and Blake Stewart rounded out the scoring, placing 29th in a time of 17:18.
Beaumont won the meet, followed by San Jacinto.
Yucca Valley had four junior varsity runners for this meet. Gavin Young led the boys in 21:12. Andrew Cardona was next in 21:34. Andrew Fanty was next in 23:46. Hailei Cameron ran in at 23:46.
Up next for the Trojans is the 25th annual Hi-Desert Classic Friday at Machris Park. Start time will be 4:30 p.m. The Trojans are the defending champions for both boys and girls.
