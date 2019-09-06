Trojan JV volleyball wins big against the Broncos

YUCCA VALLEY — The Lady Trojan volleyball teams took on the Banning Broncos in home games Thursday afternoon, with junior varsity winning and the varsity team falling short in a close five-set match.
Yucca Valley’s JV girls beat the Broncos in two sets, 25-17 and 25-20.
“It was truly a team effort, with all players contributing to the win,” said head coach Celeste Hilderbrand.
Several players had multiple ace serves, including freshman Leilani Liechti with five, freshman Madison Lazarovitz with four and juniors Amanda Cruz and Briana Adams with two each.
Setters Brianna Etter and Paige Van Hulten had multiple assists leading to kills for outside hitters Carly Brimhall and Amanda Cruz, right side hitters Anna Jennings and Loralei Hadley, and middle hitters Peyton Cressy, Briana Adams and Mary Lovejoy.
“The JV defense was strong with digs by Desiree Loya, Madison Lazarovitz, Leilani Liechti, Kailee Sullivan and Peyton Cressy with Aliana O’Connor contributing at the net,” Hilderbrand said.
After the quick match the varsity team took the court. The Broncos came out strong and beat the Trojans in the first set. The Trojans rallied though and won the next two sets. They lost in the fourth set and the tie-breaking fifth set, falling to the Broncos 3-2.
The Trojans will travel to La Quinta Monday for a non-league match. Both the JV and varsity teams will return home on Sept. 12 for a league game against Desert Hot Springs. The JV game will start at 3:!5 p.m. and the varsity game will start at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.