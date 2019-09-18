Trojan runners race to the win

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School Trojan cross country team dominated at their first and only home meet of the season Friday afternoon as the Lady Trojans brought home the gold at the 25th annual Hi-Desert Classic.
Bolstered by a second, third, fourth and seventh place finish, the Lady Trojans brought home the ninth Trojan trophy at the Hi-Desert Classic.
Senior Emma Mills led the way by covering the 3-mile course in 20:52. She paced teammates Cadence Youngman (20:54), Sara Mills (21:07) and Cynthia Angeles (22:28) to a 3-point win, 37-40, over Oak Hills. Rounding out the scoring for the ladies was Taylie Wright, placing 22nd in 26:58.
The boys had their own repeat as Andy Tamayo claimed his second individual title over teammate Elijah Ocegueda by 4 seconds. His winning time was 16:57.
The boys fell to Cajon by 13 points, 39-52, missing out on their fifth title in a row. Other scorers for the Trojans were Blake Stewart in 12th place with a time of 18:17, Alan Campos in 19th place with a time of 18:42 and Marcelo Noble with a time of 18:58. Stephen Goddard was rounded out the team with a time of 19:25.
The JV boys had two runners compete. Andrew Cardona and Gavin Young were close competition for each other during the race and finished just seconds off of each other in 19th place and 20th place respectively.
Hailei Cameron, the only girl who competed for the JV girls team, she secured 15th place out of 30 runners with a time of 31:07.
One Trojan, Andrew Fanty, ran in the frosh/soph boys race. He placed 24th out of 37 runners, running a new personal record of 26:28.
Up next for the Trojans will be the largest early season meet of the year, the 39th annual Woodbridge Invitational. It starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Over 250 schools and 10,000 runners will compete over a two-day period.
