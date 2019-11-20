Trojan cross country heads to CIF finals

YUCCA VALLEY — For the 11th time in Yucca Valley High School history and the fifth year in a row, the Trojan boys cross country team will compete in the CIF finals. For the Trojan girls, Desert Valley League champion Cadence Youngman also earned a spot in the finals race.
Youngman and the boys team will race Saturday in Riverside for a chance at the state championships.
Led by an outstanding performance by Elijah Ocegueda, said head coach Jay Stepp, the boys cruised to a seventh-place finish in the preliminaries last Saturday at the Riverside course.
Ocegueda led for most of the race before ending in third place at 16 minutes, 6 seconds. He was followed by Alan Campos, who placed 25th in a time of 17 minutes, Blake Stewart, who placed 48th in a time of 17:37, and senior Andy Tamayo, who placed 53rd in 17:41.
“Tamayo turned in the gutsiest performance of the day,” Stepp said. “Battling a severe cold all week, he willed himself to a 53rd-place finish.”
Rounding out the scoring were Stephen Goddard, placing 63rd with a time of 17:57, Marcelo Noble placing 80th in 18:26 and Seth Snead placing 103rd in 19:27.
The collective scoring of the team qualified them for the CIF finals.
From the east end of the Basin, Wildcat senior Tucker Thornburg raced against the Trojans and placed 62nd with a time of 17:52.
For the Trojan girls, Youngman and league runner up Emma Mills represented Yucca Valley High School.
Youngman placed seventh out of 158 runners to secure her own spot in the finals. Her time of 19:26 was 4 minutes, 26 seconds faster than last year, which is nearly unheard of for a second-year runner, Stepp said.
“Cadence was a woman on a mission,” Stepp said. “Jumping out of the pack quickly and into the top 10, she stayed consistent throughout the race.”
Youngman will be the first solo girl racer to compete for the Trojans in CIF since school record holder Katarina Ratkowiak in 2008.
Senior Emma Mills placed 21st out of 159 runners in a time of 20:14, closing out her cross country career with the Trojans.
“While Emma’s season is over, her positive contribution over the past three years has undoubtedly had a lasting affect that will carry this team into the future,” Stepp said. “There’s not a coach in the country that wouldn’t love to have Emma on their team.”
Now the Trojans will turn their attention to the CIF finals on Nov. 23. Youngman will compete at 9:05 a.m. She’ll need to be one of the top five individuals on a non-qualifying team to make the trip to Fresno for the state championships on Nov. 30.
The boys will compete at 10:10 a.m. They’ll need to place at least seventh to qualify for the state championship.
