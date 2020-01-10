Yucca Valley Trojan boys junior varsity team still undefeated in league

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School boys basketball teams hosted the Banning Broncos Wednesday evening.
The varsity team trailed early and continued in that trend for the rest of the game, losing to the Broncos 76-47. The team falls to a 3-2 record in the Desert Valley League standings.
Trojan center Luke Yakimow led his team with 12 points, forward Andre McGee scored 10 points with six rebounds and Noah Roy contributed seven points.
The junior varsity team fared better, beating the Broncos 70-63 to stay undefeated in the DVL standings at 5-0.
Demar Smith had a standout performance for his team with 21 points and four steals.
Cooper Hopton, Aidan Gamboa and Marcos Jimenez scored 12 points each and Tua Kakalia was close behind them with 11 points and five rebounds.
The teams were prepared to travel to Indio Friday. Tip-off for the JV team will be 4:30 p.m. and the varsity at 7:30.
Next week, the Yucca boys will play their first match of the season against Twentynine Palms, traveling to the Wildcat Gym Wednesday.
