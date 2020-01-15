Fighting Cacti fall to Victor Valley at home

JOSHUA TREE — The Fighting Cacti returned from their winter break Saturday afternoon to take on Victor Valley Community College; both the women’s and men’s team fell to the Rams at Copper Mountain College.
The men’s team kicked off their game with a strong first half; they stayed neck-and-neck with the Rams and pulled ahead slightly right before halftime. They went into the half 40-34.
After the break, the game continued to be a close match. The Cacti and the Rams continuously fought for the lead and went back-and-forth several times throughout the second half. At the end, the Rams pulled ahead by one point and took the win.
Hyking Brisbon lead the offense, scoring 17 points for the Fighting Cacti. He also caught 12 rebounds and had two assists. Will Valsien and Tyler Hudson both scored 13 points for the Fighting Cacti.
The women’s team had a tough game against the Rams; they fell 83-44.
Victor Valley took a quick lead and was ahead 20 points by the end of the first quarter. After a timeout the Cacti rallied and attempted to earn back some of the lead and scored 17 more points before the half.
They continued to fight to gain back their early losses until the fourth quarter, when the Rams took another huge lead. The Rams were nearly 40 points ahead by the end of the game.
LeLisa Watson was the high scorer, notching 36 points for the team. Also scoring for CMC were Niy’asia Julienne and Kearra Tauta.
The team returned to the Bell Center Monday for a home game against LA Southwest. The Cacti fell 72-65.
Both the men’s and women’s teams will return to the Bell Center Jan. 18 to host College of the Desert. The women’s game will start at 1 p.m. and the men’s game will start at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
