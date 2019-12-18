Lady Trojans swat eagles out of sky

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley Lady Trojan varsity basketball team got their second Desert Valley League win with a 94-23 victory over Desert Hot Springs Friday evening at the Trojan gym.
The Yucca girls shot a blistering 51 percent from the field and 55 percent from the three-point line to beat their season high in points.
“The girls were very excited to play in front of their home crowd and shoot in our own gym after beginning the season with the first nine games out on the road,” wrote coach Jess Geeson in an email Monday.
“Once those first few shots fell for us we just had fun, relaxed and played loose.”
Senior Coy Smith was the leading scorer with a game-high 23 points. She was followed by senior Makayla Geeson with 19 points including five three-point baskets.
Freshman Malia Ulery knocked down three, three-point baskets and scored a total of 15 points towards the win. Sophomore Chloe McNellie finished the game scoring 10 points, while passing out six assists and collecting nine steals.
Sophomore Maliah Rodriguez added 10 points and four assists.
The team returned to action on Wednesday afternoon with game at Desert Mirage High School. Results from the match will be available in the Saturday edition of the Weekender.
The Trojans will return home on Friday to host Coachella Valley High School at 6 p.m.
JV more than doubles DHS’ score
The Lady Trojans junior varsity team used a balanced attack to stop Desert Hot Springs high school Friday afternoon in the Trojan gym; winning 51-24.
Sophomore Amanda Belisle led the charge with 10 points and 15 rebounds. She was joined in double figures by sophomore Mia Boyd with 10 points. Sophomore Cayla Beasley added nine points, while freshman Ashley Lowe chipped in eight points.
Junior Alexis Hiday and freshman Julia Castillo netted seven points each to round out the scoring.
The team moved their record to 2-0 in Desert Valley League action. They traveled to their next away game against Desert Mirage High School on Wednesday afternoon and results from the game will be printed in the Saturday edition of the Weekender. Catch the JV team play in their last home game of 2019 on Friday, Dec. 20, before the Trojan basketball varsity games, at 3:15 p.m.
