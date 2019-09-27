YV volleyball plays rematch against Coachella

YUCCA VALLEY — The Lady Trojan Volleyball team was back on their home court on Thursday night as they took on Coachella Valley for the second time this season. After a tough match the Trojans fell 3-2 to the number one team in the league.
The match started off slowly with Yucca Valley and Coachella Valley evenly scoring throughout the match. Coachella Valley finally took the lead and the first set ended 25-23.
The Trojans stayed determined and pulled ahead in the second set as Loryn Brimhall made an impressive save, racing to the back of the court to catch the ball and hit it back into play to her teammate Ella Villamero. The Trojans took the set 25-23.
Yucca kept up the momentum and won the next set 25-19. Hailey Griswold and Deja Valeur were strong on blocking and stopped several attempts for Coachella Valley to score.
Coachella Valley came back with a vengeance and won the next two sets, 25-14 and 15-10, ending the match.
The Lady Trojans junior varsity volleyball team also took on the visiting Coachella Valley team Thursday night. After losing to them earlier in the season, they were determined to come out ahead and won 2-0 with sets of 25-22 and 25-8.
The Trojans had one of their best games of the season, said head coach Celeste Hilderbrand.
The first set was close throughout, with the Trojans pulling ahead in the final few points. In the second set the Trojans showed off their serving and hitting skills against the Coachella Valley team.
Madison Lazarovitz led the team with three aces, followed by junior captain Amanda Cruz, Paige Van Hulten and Briana Adams with two each.
Etter and Peyton Cressy led the kill category with four kills each. On the defensive side, Libero Desiree Loya led with 13 digs followed by Amanda Cruz with seven.
The Trojans will be playing back at home on Thursday against Indio. The varsity game will kick off t 4:30 p.m. and the junior varsity game will start at 3:15 p.m.
