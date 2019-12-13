Girls come out of gate kicking at competitive first game

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School Trojan girls soccer teams hosted their first home match of the season Wednesday night and took one win and one loss to Cathedral City High School.
The junior varsity team kicked off the night with a 2-0 win against the Lions.
“They showed improvement in their endurance and passing and were constantly moving to support the team offensively and defensively,” coach Jolene Pessa said via email. “They had good sportsmanship.”
The team earned both goals in the second half, one by Victoria Finn and the other by Yadira Mojica. Both goals were assisted by Cassy Noel.
After the JV team, the varsity players took the field for a highly competitive match, said Pessa. The game was close but the Trojans fell 2-4.
“It was highly competitive and has set the tone for our upcoming season,” Pessa said. “With each game, we learn something new and are able to set new goals to accomplish.”
Goalie Shelbee Howe did an exceptional job saving multiple shots on goal and Loryn Brimhall and Rylee Nutter were strong on the offense, each scoring a goal for the Trojans.
“I have high hopes for this team and know they have the determination and discipline to reach their goals,” Pessa said.
Teams will take on Coachella Valley in an away game on Monday. They will return home Wednesday to host Desert Mirage.
