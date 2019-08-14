Kids learn pro secrets at basketball clinic

JOSHUA TREE — Copper Mountain College was host to a basketball shooting clinic called the Pro Shot Shooting System Tuesday night. Owner/director Matt Williamson travels the country teaching professional techniques to kids.
“We will do a lot of instruction on the basketball shooting techniques used among the best shooters,” said Williamson.
The clinic covers six different shooting techniques. Williamson first shows video demonstrating the technique, then immediately takes the kids out to the court to practice it, before returning to the classroom to view the next one.
The course was open to boys and girls grades 6-12.
CMC coach Ken Simonds introduced Willliamson to the kids at the beginning of the class.
Coach Simonds’ daughter Samantha Simonds, 15, was one of the kids taking the class.
“I felt the kids really enjoyed it. It was very informative and it gave them tools to work on to become a better shooter. The participants were attentive and very receptive towards the information Matt was providing,” wrote coach Simonds in an email Wednesday.
I feel they all left with a better knowledge of how to be a great shooter.” Coach Simonds’ daughter Samantha Simonds, 15, was one of the kids taking the class.
“This was Samantha’s second clinic with Matt. Becoming a great shooter does not happen over night.
“She has been working on the Pro Shot concepts since the first clinic she attended and to be able to go through it a second time and hear the concepts again was very beneficial,” Simonds said.
She loved it and looks forward to continuing to work on the concepts and develop her shooting ability as she enters her sophomore year of high school,” coach Simonds continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.