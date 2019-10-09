Distance runners break course records at Huntington

HUNTINGTON BEACH — Yucca Valley High School cross country athletes collected three medals and set 13 course personal records at the 38th annual Central Park Invitational last weekend.
The Trojans competed against some of the top Division One and Division Two schools in the state.
“Had we raced in our regular division, the boys would have placed third and the girls seventh,” said head coach Jay Stepp. “Merging the two divisions together, the Trojan boys finished 23rd out of 78 schools and the girls were 29th out of 68 schools.”
The varsity boys started the day by placing 20th out of 34 schools, running the fastest team time for Yucca Valley on that course: 83:46.
Elijah Ocegueda paced the boys with an eighth-place finish out of 263 runners. His time of 15:34 was good enough to eclipse the Yucca Valley course record set by Jeff Larson in 2013 by 10 seconds.
Next for the Trojans was Andy Tamayo in 43rd place with a time of 16:11. Alan Campos took 86th place with a time of 16:35.
Both Tamayo and Campos landed on the all-time top ten list, placing third and fourth.
Blake Stewart placed 191st with a time of 17:35 and Stephen Goddard rounded out the scoring, placing 207th in 17:49.
The Lady Trojans were next to compete and finished 16th out of 23 full teams and 204 runners.
Emma Mills led the way, placing 18th by clocking the 3-mile course in 19:10. She was followed by Cadence Youngman in 21st place in 19:19.
Youngman joined Mills on the all-time list, placing third. Mills owns the course record of 18:47 set last year.
Cynthia Angeles placed 94th in 20:51, Taylie Wright came in 188th in 24:02 and Hailei Cameron in 191st in 24:16.
The junior boys only had four runners and couldn’t score as a team. Leading the way was Andrew Cardona, running 20:12 and placing 226 out of 328 runners. Gavin Young was next in 292nd in 21:49. Aaden Poyuzina placed 304th in 22:18 and Josue Lopez finished it out by placing 316th in a time of 24:09.
The team starts league competition this week with the Desert Valley League preview meet Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.