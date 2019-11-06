Morongo Basin runners race to CIF

YUCCA VALLEY — The Trojan cross country team continued its domination over the Desert Valley League last weekend; they brought home two League MVP’s and one team title at the DVL finals.
The Yucca Valley High School boys took home the first-place team title by 19 points over Indio, scoring a 30 points to Indio’s 49. Elijah Ocegueda lead the way and won the award with a 17 second first-place victory over Indio’s Jesse Diaz. He finished in 16:14 and was given 1st Team All-League honors. Andy Tamayo finished in third place with a time of 16:44 and Alan Campos captured fifth place in 16:51. Tamayo and Campos also received 1st Team All-League honors.
Blake Stewart and Marcelo Noble took home 2nd Team All-League honors by placing ninth and 12th respectively. Stephen Goddard grabbed Honorable Mention with a 17th place finish.
Running his first race at the varsity level was Seth Snead. He was 22nd in a time of 18:55.
The girls team also had a successful race and sophomore Cadence Youngman brought home an individual MVP title. She blistered Jazmin Angeles’ YVHS Course Record set in 2017 by 50 seconds. Her time, 19:42, was 8 seconds faster than teammate Emma Mills at 19:50. Both Youngman and Mills were named to the 1st Team All-League.
Cynthia Angeles was next in 24th place with a time of 23:43, taking home an honorable mention.
“A string of unfortunate missteps prevented Cynthia from performing at her usual level,” said coach Jay Stepp. “A minor accident in the weight room 2 weeks ago, along with an ankle sprain minutes before the race, hampered her chances of placing in the top 10.”
Taylie Wright and Hailei Cameron rounded out the scoring for the Trojans. They placed 30th and 36th respectively. Cristynn Venezia placed 37th in a time of 25:25.
The JV Boys raced four guys with Andrew Cardona and Aaden Poyuzina leading the pack. Cardona placed sixth in 19:44 and Poyuzina placed seventh in 19:55. Josue Lopez placed 11th and Gavin Young was 16th out of the 38 competitors.
“The Trojans set 16 course records, collected five 1st Team All-League Honors, two 2nd Team All-League honors, two Honorable Mentions, two League MVP’s and one Team Title,” Stepp said.
From the other side of the basin, the Twentynine Palms Wildcats also brought home one 1st Team All-League Honors. Senior Tucker Thornburg placed eighth with a time of 17:09. Also competing was Cody Picard who came in at 19:16 in 26th place, Keyavion Davis in 41st place, Rian Kines in 42nd place, Justin Harris in 43rd place, Colton Charles in 46th place and Josiah Ruiz in 48th place.
On the girls team, Chloe Burgan raced in at 17th place in a time of 23:06, Harmony Hill placed 35th, Jayriah Yazzie places 38th, Alysa Leach placed 42nd, Abygal Bigos placed 44th and Jocelyn Worley placed 46th.
Thornburg, the Trojans boys team along and Trojan girls Youngman and Mills will compete in CIF Prelims on Nov. 16 with a chance to move on to the finals on Nov. 23.
