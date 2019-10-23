Yucca Valley boys and Cadence Youngman take top spots at distance meet

SANTA CLARITA — The Trojan boys cross country team won the 35th annual Santa Clarita Valley Invitational this weekend.
The Yucca Valley High School harriers put up 51 points in the small school division to lead a field of 12 teams over the 3-mile course. Elijah Ocegueda led the way, finishing second overall in 15:12. He blew away Yucca’s course record of 15:41, set by Jeff Larson in 2013. Elijah’s time also earned him the number two all-time small schools course time for the meet.
The boys set the team time record for the course by 1:40.
“If you combine all schools from the large and small schools divisions, tThe Trojans would be third out of 25 schools,” coach Jay Stepp said.
After Ocegueda, Andy Tamayo was the next Trojan to cross the line in seventh place with a time of 16:07. Alan Campos was next in eighth place with a time of 16:14, Blake Stewart placed 15th with a time of 16:56 and Marcelo Noble placed 23rd with a time of 17:21. Stephen Goddard captured 29th place with a time of 17:47 out of the field of 84 runners.
Cadence Youngman led the varsity girls team. She was the individual winner of the race at 19:19. She also set Yucca’s course record and is the No. 10 all-time runner for small schools.
The girls did not have enough runners to score as a team due to illness, injury and family obligations. Hailei Cameron finished 36th with a time of 23:39, Taylie Wright was 38th with a time of 24:0 and competing in her first event was Cristynn Venezia, placing 45th out of 51 runners with a time of 26:18.
The junior varsity boys placed sixth out of 10 teams in their race. They were led by Andrew Cardona in 22nd place with a time of 19:09, Seth Snead in 24th place with a time of 19:16, Aaden Poyuzina in 32nd place with a time of 19:36, Gavin Young in 36th place with a time of 20:20 and Josue Lopez finished out the scoring in 55th place with a time of 21:48. Andrew Fanty was the last JV boy to compete, placing 63rd in 23:08.
The Trojans totaled 16 personal best course records and collected 14 medals on the day.
Up next is the famed Mt. SAC Invitational Friday.
