BANNING -— The Trojan girls soccer teams ended two matches in ties at Banning High School Wednesday.
The varsity Yucca Valley girls stayed neck-and-neck with Banning throughout the game and ended 1-1.
“We played a high-pressure game this evening and maintained possession on the opponents’ side of the field for the majority of the game,” coach Jolene Pessa said. “We had multiple shots on goal.”
The Trojan offense was playing strong but the Banning defense was unwavering and the Trojans’ one goal was a penalty kick by Loryn Brimhall in the first half.
The game went into overtime but after the alloted additional time, the score remained knotted at 1-1.
The junior varsity team had a similar fate; they tied Banning 0-0.
“The JV girls held possession of the ball for most of the game against Banning, keeping the score 0-0,” Pessa said.
The Trojans were ready to host Indio High School Friday night. Next week, they will return to competition in Twentynine Palms Wednesday for their first cross-Basin match of the season.
