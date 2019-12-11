Trojan soccer wins big at away tournament

SALTON CITY — The Yucca Valley High School boys soccer team took home the championship trophy over the weekend after three-game winning streak at West Shore High School’s Wildcat Tournament.
The Trojans traveled to Salton City Saturday to compete among eight schools from Riverside and San Bernardino counties for the Wildcat Tournament trophy.
Their first game against Holtville High School resulted in a 3-2 victory, followed by a 5-1 win against Palo Verde High School.
The team advanced to the final round for a repeat match against the tournament’s hosting team and last week’s opponent — West Shores High School. The Trojans won 4-1 and took home the tournament trophy.
The team scored a total of 12 goals and only gave up four throughout the entire tournament.
“The coaching staff is very happy and proud of how our team played,” said coach Jorge Rodriguez/ “We played for each other and it showed on the field.”
Senior Alan Campos was named the Player of the Tournament for his stunning performance, scoring eight total goals.
“These guys really outperformed and deserved the win,” said coach Adan Mendoza. “I couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off this year’s soccer program. This championship has invigorated the team and we can’t wait to see what the season has in store for us.”
The Trojans were ready to travel to Cathedral City Wednesday for their first official league game of the season. Results will be printed in the Weekender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.