YUCCA VALLEY — Officers of the law will go from badge carriers to ball carriers as they play a football tournament at 7 p.m. Friday at Trojan Field, 7600 Sage Ave.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will host the Morongo Basin offices of the California Highway Patrol and Probation Department for the flag football tournament at Yucca Valley High School.
“Come see your local law enforcement battle it out,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Hanke said.
Admission is free and gates open at 5 p.m. At the entrance, fans can donate to the CHP and sheriff’s Explorers programs to help young people explore careers in law enforcement.
During the game, the officers will offer raffles and pass the hat for donations to help the family of Sgt. M. Hurtado, whose wife, Veronica, was diagnosed with leukemia and is currently in the hospital.
The public will be invited to explore displays of vehicles and equipment from first responders before the game starts. Vendors will also be selling food.
For the tournament, the sheriff’s station will field two teams and CHP and probation will field one. They’ll divide Trojan field in half and play two five-on-five games at the same time. After a quick break, the two winners will play for first and second place and the losers will play for third and fourth.
