Lady Trojan soccer clips Golden Eagle wings

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School girls soccer team kicked off the second leg of their season Friday night with a home game against Desert Hot Springs High School. The Lady Trojans dominated against the competition and brought home two wins.
The varsity team had a slow start, with Desert Hot Springs making the first goal. The score was 0-1 at the end of the first half, with DHS in the lead but after the second half the girls were a whole new team, said head coach Jolene Pessa.
“They worked the field and executed set plays with accuracy and determination,” Pessa said.
The ladies scored three goals in the second half to bring home the win. The goals were scored by Evelyn Villalva and Haley McGinness with an assist from Rylee Nutter. Loryn Brimhall scored a penalty kick to finish off the team’s scoring.
“I am proud of the good attitudes and sportsmanship displayed by this team,” Pessa said. “This was a physical game and these ladies just pop back up and play the game the way it should be played.”
The junior varsity team won 1-0.
“The girls were able to stay focused, playing their best defensive game, and they were dropping back and supporting the team,” said assistant coach Dawn Boatman.
Cat Martinez scored the only goal of the game after receiving a goal kick from the Desert Hot Springs goalie.
The teams will be on the road this week and will return home for their next home game on Jan. 29 against Banning High School. Catch the JV game at 3:15 p.m. and the varsity game at 5 p.m.
