YUCCA VALLEY — On Sept. 6, fall sports athletes who play on the Trojan football field celebrated their senior nights. The Trojan football team, cheerleaders, color guard and marching band had each seniors walk onto the field with their parents or friends for their moment in the spotlight.
Typically, senior night for these programs takes place at the end of the fall sports season in November, but due to a construction project that is scheduled to start on Trojan Field, the programs’ home games were cut short this season.
The Trojans’ final home game will take place Sept. 27 on the Trojan Field, hosting the Banning High School Broncos. The junior varsity game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.
This will be the Trojans’ homecoming game and Trojan alumni are invited to celebrate. There will be a special recognition for the homecoming court during halftime as well as performances from the cheerleading team, marching band and color guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.