Gaming tourney ends with five rounds of battle

YUCCA VALLEY — The League of Legends summer tournament at Legion: Gaming Lounge ended with eight hours of championship competition Saturday. After five rounds, team Elo Hell Epidemic took the first-place trophy.
The championship round went a full five games as Elo Hell Epidemic and the house team battled for first.
“Thank you to all the players and teams involved. You guys truly made this a huge success,” Legion owner Eddie Costello said.
Individual players took home trophies, too, like the leadership award, which went to Chris Arbuckle, captain of Blue Falcons. EHE member Jacob Alsop, of Yucca Valley, was named the finals MVP and his teammate Ben Bowers, also of Yucca, won the players choice award. Jimmy “Toxic Jimbabwe” Kieffer took the summer league MVP trophy and Britton Rhoades was honored as most improved.
Legion will start up a fall League of Legends split Sept. 14.
“This league is truly unique and something that you can’t experience anywhere else,” Costello said.
“If you play League or know anyone who does, please don’t hesitate to join.”
For information, visit www.facebook.com/LegionGamingYV or call (760) 219-3602.
