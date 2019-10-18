Yucca Valley tennis wins league title

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School girls varsity tennis team will share the title of Desert Valley League champions with the Coachella Valley Arabs after the Trojans beat the Twentynine Palms Wildcats in a cross-Basin match Wednesday afternoon.
The Trojans won 14-4. In singles, Abby Aubuchon went 6-2, 6-1 and 6-2, Mckayla Henry went 6-2, 6-0 and 6-1 and Eden Ricketts went 6-3, 6-1 and 7-6 with a tie-breaker match of 7-4.
In doubles, Mckenzi Monical and Rylie Rohr took down the Twentynine Palms No. 1 doubles team with a 6-4 win. They lost to this team, Madi Soster and Mariah Banerjee, earlier this season. They went on to win their next two sets 6-1 and 6-1.
“They got revenge against the Twentynine Palms girls today,” head coach Cindy Miller said in an email. “That was their only loss of the season.”
Trojan doubles teammates Alex Costa and Jadya Henry went 0-6, 2-6 and 6-0 and Rachelle Henriquez and Kennia Torres went 3-6, 5-7 and 6-2.
“This was a great team win,” Miller said. “The girls worked hard all summer and throughout the season to be number one in the league.”
This win moves the team to an overall league record of 11-3. The team is ranked eight in Division 5 and is tied for first in the Desert Valley League. They will move on to play in the DVL finals next week.
The Twentynine Palms High School team also will take part in postseason playoffs, thanks to a 10-4 record and third-place league finish.
After losing to Monical and Rohr Wednesday, Soster and Banerjee went on to win their final two sets. Wildcat doubles team Emily Stuckey and Isabelle Plummer also won two sets.
Wildcats of the Week are Carly Bateman, Natalie Plummer, Lezlie Ramirez and Anna Pollnow.
“Carly, Natalie, Lezlie and Anna are all first-year players who work hard and continue to try and improve their skills on the court,” coach William Shay said.
The top players will compete Monday and Tuesday in the Desert Valley League individual finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.
