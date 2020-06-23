Moose Lodge opens for to-go tamales and shows off improvements

LANDERS — The Landers Moose Lodge held a soft opening Saturday, welcoming people into the bar at 1 p.m. and selling bags of tamales to go at 2.
Lodge Governor Don Deshon was taking temperatures at the door and most members were wearing masks upon entering.
“This is kind of a soft opening with all the rules and regulations. We had to go through all the safety stuff,” Deshon said.
The tamales came in chicken or green pepper and cheese and were served with salsa, sour cream and green sauce. Members could by a small bag of six for $12 or 10 for $20. Mary Mulally bought two large packs for $40. “The tamales are really great,” she said.
Deshon was also showing off some recent renovations in the smaller bar area and kitchen. The bar has a gleaming new floor and a new kick rail, and both rooms were repainted.
“We used the time we were closed to do some much-needed renovations,” Deshon said. “It was all done by volunteers who donated the materials. Not a penny came from the lodge.”
He especially thanked Gary Cooper and Jeff Babcock.
“Jeff covered all the expenses for the flooring and installed it. Gary did the painting and paid for all the paint.”
The lodge isn’t yet open daily. “We are only opening for this and for the Father’s Day breakfast,” event coordinator Randy Brill said. “Then we will close it back up.”
Brill is also in charge of the Landers Open Air Market, which will begin again on July 4 at Homestead Valley Park.
