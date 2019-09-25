THERMAL — With a touchdown in the final seconds, the Yucca Valley Trojan varsity football team beat Coachella Valley Friday night for the first time in eight years.
The 21-14 victory gave the Trojans a win to start Desert Valley League play.
The game began slowly with both teams’ defensive lines showing a strong performance, Trojan coach John Stewart said. Quarterback Branden Brimhall threw an impressive 14-yard pass to wide receiver Makoa Kakalia and the Trojans advanced several times but neither team was able to score.
The first touchdown was by Yucca Valley in the second quarter when Tayten Shartel scored a 30-yard touchdown run.
After halftime, Coachella Valley came back with a vengeance and scored two touchdowns in the third quarter. Yucca Valley was down 7-14.
In the final quarter, Brimhall threw a 14-yard pass to Cole Davis for their second touchdown of the night. All tied up, the teams were preparing to go into overtime when Brimhall scored the winning touchdown.
Brimhall was named the top offensive player of the night by Stewart after scoring the final touchdown.
The defense had four interceptions by Kakalia, Ushon Goodson, Kris Brady and Warren Higgins. They also had one fumble recovery by Kakalia.
In their next game, the Trojans will face the Banning Broncos Friday. This will be the last home game for the Trojans this year and their homecoming game. Junior varsity will kick off at 4 p.m. and varsity starts at 7 p.m.
