Local racer puts Hi-Desert on the map after qualifying for BMX worlds

YUCCA VALLEY — Fourteen-year-old racer Kuylee Pettit qualified for the BMX World Championship tournament earlier this month at the USA BMX Winter Nationals in Phoenix, Arizona. The young racer has been training in BMX racing for six years and is now traveling the world with her family to compete against some of the best.
“My brothers used to race BMX and one day my dad asked me if I wanted to try it,” Pettit said. “I fell in love with it and I’ve been racing ever since.”
Pettit lives in Lucerne Valley with her family and is home-schooled. She and her mother, who runs the Yucca Valley BMX track, drive into Yucca Valley every week for Pettit to practice and race.
“We come in at least two times a week but usually more than that,” Pettit said.
Pettit competes in several races throughout her competitive year including state and national qualifiers that keep her traveling across the United States. She has raced on tracks in California, Texas, South Carolina and even Baku, Azerbaijan, for the world championship tournament in 2018.
The 2020 world championship tournament will be Pettit’s third time competing in worlds. She will be competing in the cruiser division.
“This will be my third time going,” she said. “It’s a very long event where you usually practice with your age group and your country.”
Now that she’s qualified for worlds, Pettit said she’s putting all of her focus into practicing for the race. Worlds will be held in Houston, Texas May 26 -31. Pettit dreams of bringing home a trophy and continuing to excel in the sport.
“My dream is really to go elite pro,” she said. “I’m currently at an expert level and I hope to keep moving forward in the sport.”
For information about the world championships visit https://www.houstonbmx2020.com.
