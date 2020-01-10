Lady Trojans beat Broncos, stay on top of DVL

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School Lady Trojan basketball teams returned to the friendly confines of Trojan gym Wednesday night after a winter break of road games and ran away with a 67-19 victory over the Banning Broncos.
“We were excited to play in front of our home crowd after playing on the road the last five games,” coach Jess Geeson said via email. “Our girls wanted to show the home fans how hard we’ve been working and how much better we are getting.”
The girls’ progress is reflected in the latest CIF coaches’ poll, where the Yucca girls rose to No. 4 in Division 3AA after being ranked No. 16 in the previous poll.
They share first place in the Desert Valley League with the Twentynine Palms Wildcats, whom they’ll play for the first time this season next week.
Senior Sara Mills again paced the team with 22 points while senior Coy Smith hustled her way to 12 points and 10 steals. Freshman Malia Ulery was again solid netting eight points while senior Shakira Featherstone-Snider added six points and senior Makayla Geeson chipped in five points off of the bench.
With the win the squad improved their league record to 5-0 and overall record to 15-3.
JV keep their
streak going
The junior varsity girls team kept their win streak alive against a tough Banning team, coming away with a 44-27 victory over the Broncos.
Freshman Ashley Lowe led the team with eight points while collecting six steals. Sophomores Mia Boyd and Cayla Beasley added seven and six points respectively. Freshman Mary Lovejoy played her first game of the season after being injured and notched five points and five steals.
The win improved the teams record to 5-0 in Desert Valley League play.
The girls teams will next travel to Indio High School to face the Rajahs Friday. The varsity team will tip off at 6 p.m., the JV team will start at 3:15.
