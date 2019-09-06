Girls burn up Broncs to claim first tennis win

YUCCA VALLEY — Shaking off their first-match nerves after a loss Tuesday on the blistering courts of Thermal, the Yucca Valley High School girls tennis team won at home Thursday, beating Banning 16-2.
“It’s our first win of the season, so it gives the girls good confidence,” head coach Cindy Miller said after the victory.
“All their work over the summer has helped. They really have worked hard all summer to get to this point.”
Abigail Aubuchon swept her sets, going 6-1, 6-0, 6-0. Miller said she sees a lot of skill from the sophomore; she just needs experience to build her confidence.
Sophomore Mckayla Henry lost her first set 1-6 but recovered to win the next two 6-2, 6-2.
Eden Ricketts played a single 6-0 set and Catherine Jones subbed in for her and went 4-6.
The Trojans’ No. 1 doubles teammates, Riley Rohr and Mckenzi Monical, showed their individual strengths and teamwork against the Broncos, going 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. Miller praised their improvement from a fledgling duo to the well-oiled machine opponents see on the courts now.
The No. 2 doubles team, returning players Alex Costa and Jayda Henry, also showed off a new power and speed, going 6-3, 6-0, 6-3 against the Broncos.
Rachelle Henriquez and Kennia Torres teamed up to win two sets 6-1, 6-2 and Henriquez doubled with Skye Hansen for a win in the third set, 6-3.
Next week, Miller, assistant coach Derrick Le and the Lady Trojans travel to Indio Tuesday, then host Desert Hot Springs Thursday. Game time is 3:15 p.m.
They’ll get a rematch against Coachella Valley Sept. 26 on the Trojan courts. Miller predicts a better outcome than this week’s 11-7 loss.
“For some of our players, that was their first match,” she said. “There were some jitters.
“We’ll get them back in our house.”
