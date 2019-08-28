Lady Trojans volleyball team forces West Shores into tie-breaker

YUCCA VALLEY — The Lady Trojan varsity volleyball team kicked off their season Tuesday afternoon with a nail-biting match against West Shores High School. After five rounds of competition, the Trojans ended 3-2.
The Trojans quickly took the lead in the non-conference match with returning senior player Annie Hilderbrand serving an ace in the first set. West Shore picked up, though, and the teams ended the first set 26-24 with the Trojans in the lead.
The sets were close throughout the rest of the match and the teams ended set four in a tie, forcing them to play a fifth set as a tie-breaker.
In the fifth set West Shore pulled ahead and finished with a win of 15-12, bringing them to an overall 3-2 win against the Trojans.
“Although it is never fun to lose, there are many great lessons that come from defeat,” said head coach Tammy Rhodes.
Rhodes took over as the Lady Trojans’ head coach this summer and she said she is excited to see the team grow through the season.
“I have a team of fighters who have been faced with all kinds of challenges and we will continue to rise and celebrate as we work together on this journey,” she said.
The team will be traveling this weekend, taking on Big Bear Friday afternoon and then heading to Indio on Saturday for an away tournament. They will return to their home court Sept. 5 to take on Banning High School. Junior varsity plays at 3:15 p.m. and varsity at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.