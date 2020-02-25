Fighting Cacti crowd say ‘so long’ to sophomores

JOSHUA TREE — Both Fighting Cacti teams celebrated their Sophomore Night in between the women’s and men’s games Friday evening.
Friends, family, coaches, a large crowd of fans and team mascot Spike were all in attendance to wish the departing sophomores “farewell” with presents of balloons, flowers, candy to go with their personalized signs and framed photos.
The women’s team is losing Lelisa Watson and Patricia Muao this year.
Watson plans to continue attending college.
“I’m applying to four-year universities now,” she said.
Muao has different plans.
“I’m going home and into the military,” she said.
The cut to the men’s team will go much deeper, with the team losing Marc Hall II, Schneider “Cash” Casseus, Hyking Brisbon, Demarcus King, Will Valsien, Zack Kroker and Dillon Voyles.
“As a coach it is bitter sweet to see so many guys depart from you. However you are excited at their futures including graduating from CMC. All of the seven sophomores are on pace to graduate and each one is looking at opportunities at the next level,” wrote head coach Walter Parham in an email Tuesday.
