Sara Mills joins elite club of Lady Trojans scoring over 1,000 points

Lady Trojan Sara Mills receives an award from her coach Jess Geeson and her mom Christina Andersson Mills at halftime Friday. Mills joined the Yucca Valley Lady Trojan basketball 1,000 career point club on Dec. 26 vs Brawley high School at the Rancho Mirage Holiday tournament. She is now at 1,222 points (and counting). The other ladies to receive this award are: Laura (Jones) Newman in 1982, Becky (Geeson) Yakimow in 1987, Hilary Brown in 1988, Amanda Robello in 1996, Leah Ribera in 2007, Lauren (Bushong) Perez in 2009, Tabitha (Weathers Vigen in 2011 and Savannah Beasley in 2018. Mills is only the second junior to achieve the award joining Vigen in that accomplishment.