Sara Mills joins elite club of Lady Trojans scoring over 1,000 points

YUCCA VALLEY — Sara Mills was awarded Jan. 24 for scoring 1,000 points as a three-year starter on the Yucca Valley High School varsity girls basketball team.
Mills joined the Lady Trojan basketball 1,000 career point club on Dec. 26 in a match against Brawley High School at a holiday tournament in Rancho Mirage. She is now at 1,222 points and counting.
Her coach, Jess Geeson, and her mom, Christina Andersson Mills, celebrated with her at the halftime ceremony Jan. 24.
The other Lady Trojans to receive this award are Laura (Jones) Newman in 1982, Becky (Geeson) Yakimow in 1987, Hilary Brown in 1988, Amanda Robello in 1996, Leah Ribera in 2007, Lauren (Bushong) Perez in 2009, Tabitha (Vigen) Weathers in 2011 and Savannah Beasley in 2018. Mills is only the second junior to achieve the award, joining Vigen in that accomplishment.
The top five Lady Trojan scorers of all time are Vigen (1,697 career points), Ribera (1,273), Bushong (1,266), Mills (1,222 so far) and Beasley (1,118).
