Michael Joseph Calvert

Michael Joseph Calvert, an on-and-off resident of California over 32 years and a 10-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died June 30, 2019, at the age of 32. Read more

Kenneth John Moats

Kenneth John Moats lived in California his entire life of 89 years, and spent his last 34 years as a resident of Joshua Tree. Read more

John R. Hewitt

John R. Hewitt passed away June 19, 2019, in Palm Springs and was buried in the 29 Palms Public Cemetery on June 27th. Best known to 29 Palms as “Doc” Hewitt, he was the first Physician’s Assistant (PA) in town. Read more

Bob ‘Rosie’ Rosenberg

Bob “Rosie” Rosenberg, a 56-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died June 27, 2019, at the Hi-Desert Medical Center. He was 89 years old. Read more

