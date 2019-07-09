TWENTYNINE PALMS — Martin Gregory Preston, 58, of Twentynine Palms, was being sought by sheriff’s deputies investigating the burglary of a home in the 3400 block of Utah Trail. Read more
News
Hi-Desert Now
TWENTYNINE PALMS — Wildlife and safety were the lessons of the day when Palms-N-Paws animal control officers and wildlife rehabilitation expert Susan Doggett visited the public library Thursday, June 27. Read more
Opinion
On June 15, the Hi-Desert Nature Museum sponsored a sold out “Dance (R)evolution” performed by the Encelia Chamber Ensemble and special guest performers flutist David Miller and harpist Paulette Miller.
I’m reminded of the old adage, “Birds of a feather flock together,” especially when I see Donald J. Trump being so cozy with some murderous thugs such as Putin (who Don praised on Russian TV), Kim of North Korea,and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.
Thank you to all who gave to the Grubstake Days Rodeo!
If you have lived in Twentynine Palms for any length of time you knew John Hewitt and his wife, Jerry. John, known best as “Doc,” was buried on June 27th and with him a piece of our small community.
Based on what we have already experienced, it is going to be a long, hot summer. If previous summers are any indication, it will also be a dangerous and unforgiving one.
Sports
TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms Little League major softball all-star team completed its conquest of the District 58 championship with a 14-4 win over Tri Valley Little League Wednesday, June 26, at Luckie Park.
TWENTYNINE PALMS — After beating Banning 18-1 Saturday, June 22, the Twentynine Palms Little League major softball all-star team was headed to a championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26.
TWENTYNINE PALMS —The Twentynine Palms Little League major softball all-star team opened tournament play with three wins.
Online Poll
Are you planning any summer trips?
Obituaries
Michael Joseph Calvert, an on-and-off resident of California over 32 years and a 10-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died June 30, 2019, at the age of 32. Read more
Kenneth John Moats lived in California his entire life of 89 years, and spent his last 34 years as a resident of Joshua Tree. Read more
John R. Hewitt passed away June 19, 2019, in Palm Springs and was buried in the 29 Palms Public Cemetery on June 27th. Best known to 29 Palms as “Doc” Hewitt, he was the first Physician’s Assistant (PA) in town. Read more
Bob “Rosie” Rosenberg, a 56-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died June 27, 2019, at the Hi-Desert Medical Center. He was 89 years old. Read more
Commented