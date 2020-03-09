JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — An Arizona man was rescued by helicopter when he fell while hiking in the Indian Cove area Saturday.
The sheriff’s and fire departments teamed up on the rescue.
Harshad Kalyankar, 28, from Tucson, was hiking alone at 12:37 p.m. when he fell about 10 feet off a large rock, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Suffering from injuries that were not life-threatening, Kalyankar was able to call 911 on his cellphone.
Rescue workers from the San Bernardino County fire department, Morongo Basin Ambulance and the National Park Service responded to the scene.
They found Kalyankar and determined that based on his injuries and the terrain, a helicopter crew was needed to rescue him.
A rescue helicopter from the Sheriff’s Department flew in, staffed with three air medics: Jim Fagleson, Melanie Munns and Stephanie Dvorak.
The pilot, Sgt. Daniel Futscher, hovered about 70 feet above Kalyankar as the crew chief, Reserve Deputy Wayne Hess, lowered one of the air medics to Kalyankar. The medic assessed his injuries and was able to place him into a rescue harness. Hess then hoisted Kalyankar up to the helicopter, followed by the medic.
The crew flew Kalyankar to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment.
