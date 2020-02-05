TWENTYNINE PALMS — Power, representation and economic opportunities are possible incentives to getting an accurate count of residents in the coming 2020 census, Partnership Specialist Andres Castillo said Thursday, Jan. 30.
Castillo spoke to a group of residents who came together at city hall to help form a Complete Count Committee in order to perform outreach to the community and ensure a more accurate count of residents.
“Your job will be to make those outreach efforts,” Castillo told those assembled in council chambers.
Those in attendance included Rev. Bryan Oakley, president of the Twentynine Palms Ministerial Association, Amy Woods from the Morongo Unified School District and Sandy Smith from Copper Mountain College Foundation.
Smith touted Trusted Messenger training session, in which residents learn how to accurately discuss the census, from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11, in Room 225, and 7 to 9 p.m. March 5, in Room 410 at the college in Joshua Tree.
“The challenge we have in a small rural community is to connect with as many people as possible,” City Manager Frank Luckino said.
Castillo works with the Census Bureau facilitating the work of Complete Count Committees in Twentynine Palms and Needles. He was also assigned the town of Yucca Valley but announced Thursday night that the town will not field an outreach committee for the 2020 census.
He said he was recently at a census kickoff event in Needles in which residents were given hot dogs as an incentive to come out and pick up information about the coming head count.
People get drawn out by food, he said, suggesting a community picnic as a census kickoff event in Twentynine Palms.
“The more population Twentynine Palms has the more representation it will receive,” Castillo said before handing out copies of a manual for community outreach.
Among other things, the committee will be charged with creating and staffing Questionnaire Assistance Centers where residents will be able to go to get help filling out their census questionnaires.
“Your responsibility will be to find volunteers,” he said.
“This is how we are going to reach this hard to count population,” he said.
That manual includes a timeline for the 2020 census which includes an awareness phase which will continue through February during which community leaders discuss how easy, important and safe taking part in the census is.
The motivation phases, March through May, will see committees across the country encouraging residents to take part.
The census itself will begin April 1 and continue through the end of July.
“We want to count everyone, by counting everyone we are going to reap the benefits,” Castillo said.
“The objective is to count every single person in Twentynine Palms,” he said. “Without your help we cannot do it.
“The payoff is going to be fundings is going to come back to Twentynine Palms.”
For more information about the census go online to www.2020census.gov..
