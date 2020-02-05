YUCCA VALLEY — The Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity basketball team secured a Desert Valley League title with a 74-36 road win over Yucca Valley Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The junior varsity Wildcats found similar success, beating their counterparts 60-48.
Varsity came into the game needing a victory to secure an outright league championship.
Jacob Hueso got going early and scored a career high 33 points, he hit six of nine from three-point range, and eight assists.
Jeremiah Holmes notched another double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. “The Wildcats played excellent defense throughout, limiting the Trojans to fewer than eight points in three of the four quarters,” coach Michael Usher reported
Junior varsity battled back and forth with the Trojans for the first three quarters, leading 37-34 at the end of three, but came out fired up in the fourth, outscoring the Trojans 23-14 in the quarter en route to a 60-48 win.
Izaiah Leopoldo led the Wildcats with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Q. Hibley added 12 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks and Ray Thorton and Carter Lane had nine and eight points respectively.
The JV Cats look to finish the league season undefeated on Friday against Banning.
The varsity Wildcats improve to 16-11 overall, and 12-1 in the Desert Valley League, headed into Friday’s regular season finale against Banning.
Banning handed the Cats their only league loss to date in early January, and the team will be looking to avenge that loss on the way into the CIF playoffs next week.
