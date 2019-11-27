TWENTYNINE PALMS — The city of Twentynine Palms park and recreation department is looking to light up the night with holiday cheer Tuesday, Dec. 3, on Adobe Road.
The evening will begin with a winter light parade on Adobe Road, from Joshua Drive north to Sun Valley Drive at 5:30 and conclude with a community tree lighting at 6:30 at Veterans Park on Adobe Road between city hall and the county library.
Groups, from schools and churches to nonprofit organizations, are invited to enter well-lit and decorated floats in the 22nd annual parade. The entry fee is $20 or $20 worth of food which will be donated to Feed 29, the Twentynine Palms Community Food Pantry.
Floats will check in from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. on Adobe Road and Joshua Drive and be directed to line up in the alley directly behind offices of The Desert Trail.
Santa will ride in the parade and will be at Veterans Park to help with the tree lighting and then visit with children and find out what they want for Christmas.
Soroptimist International, helped by the Twentynine Palms Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, will hand out cookies and hot chocolate and members of the Spirit and Truth Worship Center praise team will sing before the tree lighting.
