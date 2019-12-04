TWENTYNINE PALMS — Residents are invited to spend part of their Decembers supporting drama students at Twentynine Palms High School and solving a holiday-themed mystery with Sherlock Holmes.
“Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose,” adapted by Michael Menendian and John Weagly from “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle will be the latest offering by the school ITS Drama Club.
“Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose,” will run at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14, in the multi-purpose room at Twentynine Palms High School, 72750 Wildcat Way. Tickets are free for students and children. Admission for adults is $5 at the door. Concessions will be available.
“Looking for an inexpensive outing for the whole family this holiday season? Twentynine Palms High School’s ITS Drama Club is putting on a new winter play,” drama teacher Jamie Bergey said.
“‘Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose’ is a comedy, musical revue, mystery, and feel-good holiday story all rolled into one.
“The world’s greatest detective meets his match in the form of a mystery most fowl--and sings some of your holiday favorites along the way.”
Cast members include Abygail Bigos, Alyssa Green, Damion Romo, Sierra Crippen, Prince Williams and Keyavion Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.