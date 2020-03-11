TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Marine who has flu-like symptoms is being tested for the new coronavirus, a spokesman at the Naval hospital aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center said Wednesday, March 11.
The Marine and his health care providers are waiting for test results, which take 72 hours to process.
The Naval hospital provided the following statement from Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of the Twentynine Palms combat center:
“We have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the MCAGCC community.
“We have applied standard public health and force protection measures recommended by Navy Medicine and the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center to protect our personnel. We also continue to implement CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines for general community protection and maintain close contact with local health officials to prevent of spread of COVID-19.”
There are six known cases of COVID-19 across the U.S. armed forces: three active-duty service members, one civil service worker, four dependents and one contractor.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, senior health official for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday, March 10, he thinks it is likely more people in the military have the coronavirus.
“I think it is likely given what we are seeing around the world and the fact that we have people all over the world that there are more than nine people affiliated with the Department of Defense,” he said during a press briefing.
Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on March 2 that the overall impact to uniformed military personnel is “very, very minimal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.