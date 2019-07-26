WONDER VALLEY — Two Wonder Valley residents were rescued by county firefighters Thursday night, July 25, after their Ford Mustang was stranded by rising water on Barbara Lane north of Amboy Road.
Battalion Chief Donny Viloria reported that the man and woman, both middle aged, were heading home in the wake of a summer storm when their vehicle was overtaken by an eight-inch wall of water.
The water, which caused their vehicle to stall, settled into a puddle which filled the road from one side to the other and extended along the road for three quarters of a mile.
Water, Viloria said, reached the bottom of the vehicle’s doors.
The couple called 911 for help. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene ay 9:15 p.m.
Firefighters, he said, traveled parallel to the flooded road to get to the couple where they pulled them from the vehicle and got them to safe, dry land.
He added that the incident was the only storm-related assist firefighters performed.
