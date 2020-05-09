Teachers offer air hugs and big smiles at Landers Elementary

LANDERS — “I love you!” Six-year-old Hailey Fitzgerald stuck her hand out of her mom’s car door and waved at the teachers and staff from Landers Elementary School. It was their second trip around the bus lane Friday morning, when school workers lined up with signs and offered blown kisses and “air hugs” to the students who have been out of school since March 23.
Many of the students have been doing classwork online and picking up meals with their families every weekday, but they’ve been missing their teachers — and their teachers miss them.
“It’s been very hard for the teachers not to be here,” school secretary Jeannine Brendrup said. “We see kids coming through the line for food and they miss their teachers so much.”
For Teacher Appreciation Week, the school staff decided to line up along the bus lane and invite families to drive by to wave hello Friday morning during meal pickup. Staff members held up signs with messages like, “We miss you!” and, “You guys rock!”
Many of the families brought their own signs to show their appreciation. Kids stuck their heads and arms out of the car windows to wave.
Teachers said they have been trying to stay in contact with their students, even before online learning started.
“Every time we call, the parents start screaming. The kids come running. They get so excited,” said Elizabeth Pfarr, who teaches second grade.
The teachers were just as excited to see their students Friday.
“I’m so proud of all the work you’re doing!” fourth-fifth combo teacher Lynne Thelen called to a girl beaming out at her from her family’s minivan. “I miss you so much!”
“Can’t wait to see you next year,” teacher James Edwards told her.
Edwards, who teaches a fifth-sixth-grade combination class, held up a sign that read, “Guess who misses you?” and gave his school email address.
Parents said they were glad their children got to see their teachers again.
“This was awesome. This was a wonderful idea,” said Chancey Hartman.
Her children, 8-year-old Aaliyah and 6-year-old Deegan, held big signs, wore hats and waved from a car decorated with streamers.
Being away from school, Hartman said, has been like summer vacation — but one surrounded by sorrow. “It’s just a sad thing for them to go through,” she said.
The teachers offered words of hope.
“I can’t wait to see you next year!” James shouted to one child.
“We’ll see you in the fall!” other teachers called out. “Air hugs!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.