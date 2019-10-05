TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Twentynine Palms woman died from injuries she sustained in a head on crash on Twentynine Palms Highway bear Montoya Road Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28. Stephanie Davidson, 52, was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.
Deputies responded to the collision at about 2:12 p.m. and found two vehicles, a 2007 Suzuki and a 2014 Mini Cooper, involved.
Deputies believe Davidson, driving west on the highway in the Suzuki, crossed into eastbound lanes and struck the Mini Cooper, driven by Ashley Riddle, 33, of Twentynine Palms, head on.
Riddle was treated on the scene for her injuries but a juvenile passenger in the Mini Cooper was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash, which is still under investigation.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
