TWENTYNINE PALMS — A 19-year-old Twentynine Palms man is dead following a single-vehicle accident on Gold Park Road Monday, Jan. 20.
The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of family by the San Bernardino County Coroner.
Deputies, responding at 6:46 p.m. to Gold Park Road near Bedouin Avenue discovered that a Hyundai sedan, was traveling north on Gold Park Road when the driver lost control and the sedan struck a dirt berm and overturned.
The young man, a passenger in the front seat, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
The Morongo Basin Major Accident Investigation Team responded and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.