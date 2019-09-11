WONDER VALLEY — A Wonder Valley man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team members Friday, Sept. 6, in the 6800 block of Gopher Grove Lane.
Noah Smith, 22, is being held in the West Valley Detention Center on one felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great injury and two more felony charges of making criminal threats to cause death or great injury. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Sept. 10, and is due back in court for a hearing Sept. 19.
Morongo Basin sheriff’s deputies responded to the Gopher Grove Lane home around 5:12 p.m. Friday in response to a 911 call about a man armed with a kitchen knife.
The caller, said Smith tried to stab his father, Jeffrey Smith, and vandalized items inside the house.
Arriving deputies found Noah Smith had barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come outside. They reported he continued to break furniture, windows and other property inside the home, doing about $3,000 to $5,000 in damage.
Deputies from the sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Detail, or SWAT team, arrived to help and went into the house, where they took Smith into custody around 12:30 a.m.
Smith was sentenced to 25 days in jail and three years of probation and ordered to complete an alcohol education program starting in November 2018 after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and causing injury.
According to court records, his probation was revoked in July when he failed to comply with the terms and Judge Rodney Cortez issued a warrant for his arrest.
After he was arrested this week, he was also charged with probation violation. He pleaded not guilty while in court Tuesday.
Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463.
